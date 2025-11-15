Bears Dehorned Rio Vista Rams In Opening Round Of High School Football Playoffs

Written by: Mike Woicicki

The high school football playoffs started last night, and the Bears did not disappoint. The number 3 seed, Summerville, hosted the 6th-ranked Rio Vista Rams. The Bears started their first drive on their own 25-yard line and three plays later, Bryce Leveroos threw a beautiful pass to the speeding Ritchie Hanley, who completed the 52-yard TD reception. After a Rams three-and-out, the Bears’ second drive finished with Hanley running it in from 26. Just five minutes into the game, the Bears were up 14 to 0. Summerville continued to gain yards on offense and play tough defense, winning the game 41 to 6.

The Bears piled up 302 yards rushing on just 28 carries. Four of those were for scores. Hanley had one, while Leveroos crossed the line three times, two from just 2 yards and one from 28 yards out. With the running game going so well, Leveroos was just 2 for 2 passing for 64 yards and the one touchdown.

The defense actually controlled the game, keeping the Rams’ running game under wraps and intercepting five passes. Each interception was made by a different Bear. Parker Treat, Clavey Duncan, Kyle Hamilton, and Ben Meyers stopped Ram drives with theirs, while Karter Lea’s was a 27-yard pick 6.

With this 41-6 win, the Bears will host a semifinal game next Friday against #7 Linden, a 21-to-13 winner over #2 Stone Ridge Christian.

Ritchie Hanley was named Player of the Game for scoring the first two touchdowns of the night, and Karter Lea made the Hot Hit of the Game with a very hard tackle for a loss of yards.