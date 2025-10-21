Prescribed Burn Planned Near Pardee Reservoir

Skip to main content
By Nic Peterson
San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will assist the East Bay Municipal Utility District with a prescribed burn near the John Bull Loop area by Pardee Reservoir in Calaveras County this week.

The controlled burn is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 21–22, and will cover roughly 40 acres. Officials said the operation’s main goal is to reduce hazardous weeds, including nonnative Goat grass. Burning will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., depending on weather and fire conditions. Smoke will be visible in the surrounding area, and firefighters will remain on-site until all hotspots are extinguished.

For more information on wildfire prevention and preparedness, CAL FIRE directs residents to visit here.

