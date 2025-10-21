Tuolumne County Chamber Pushes For ‘Pro-Business’ County Resolution

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is planning to submit a “pro-business” resolution for the board of supervisors to consider in the coming weeks.

The Chamber of Commerce reports that over the past few years, several business owners have reported struggling with delays, unclear communication, fee increases, and a lack of consistency when dealing with local processes.

The draft resolution, which would declare Tuolumne a “Pro-Business County,” calls for stronger collaboration between the local government and the private sector.

Chamber President Mat Galvan relays, “While not every challenge can be solved overnight, this resolution is an important first step. It addresses both culture and procedure, aiming to make the way the county does business more responsive, transparent, and fair.”

More information about the resolution can be found here.