Millions Of Dollars Allocated For Projects In Jamestown And Mokelumne Hill

Jamestown, CA — The California Transportation Commission approved $4.9 billion in transportation spending on Tuesday, with money coming for some Mother Lode projects.

In Tuolumne County, $2.7 million will support the implementation of a Jamestown Safe, Healthy, and Equitable Street Improvements Project along Highway 49. The money will be used to build new transit stops, a park and ride facility, and new sidewalks. There are three project alternatives still being considered. Alternatives 1 and 2 propose to widen Highway 49 from three to five lanes between Main Street and 5th Avenue. Alternative 3 does not include widening the highway but adds operational and geometric improvements to 5th Avenue, Rawhide Road, and the Main Street intersections.

In Calaveras County, $8.7 million will go towards building a roundabout at the Highway 26/49 intersection in Mokelumne Hill. It aims to reduce the number of broadside collisions at the intersection. Caltrans and the CHP have identified the intersection as one of the more dangerous spots in the region.

After announcing the funding, the California Transportation Commission Executive Director, Tanisha Taylor, stated, “The commission is committed to ensuring that California’s transportation system is safe and reliable for everyone who uses it.”