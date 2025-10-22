Volunteers Sought To Help Clean Rail Road Flat Park

Rail Road Flat, CA — Volunteers are being sought to pitch in to clean up a ballpark in Rail Road Flat this weekend.

The Keep Calaveras Clean Community Clean-up event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Those wanting to help clear trash in the Rail Road Flat Memorial Ballpark on Saturday, October 25, 2025, can sign up through email by sending their name and contact information to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 1dodge@calaverascounty.gov or call the office at (209)-754-6401.

The ballpark is located at 722 North Railroad Flat Road in Mokelumne Hill. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, sunscreen, and a hat when picking up rubbish. Officials from the Public Works Department stated that trash grabbers, bags, gloves, water, and garbage pickup will be provided. There is no age limit for participating; however, minors must be accompanied by an adult.