Housing Relief For Chinese Camp 6-5 Fire Victims

Chinese Camp, CA – Victims of the 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp can get some housing relief funding due to a realtor partnership.

The Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS® (TCAR), along with the REALTOR® Relief Foundation (RRF), will provide financial assistance to residents who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by the blaze. The partners advise that individuals and families are eligible to apply for a housing relief grant of up to $1,000 to assist with mortgage, rent, or temporary housing expenses directly related to displacement or loss caused by the wildfire.

“The REALTOR® Relief Foundation was created to help communities rebuild and recover in times of crisis,” said Alison Daniels, 2025 President of TCAR. “We are grateful for their support in helping Tuolumne County residents get back on their feet following this devastating event.”

Established in 2001 by the National Association of REALTORS®, the program provides housing-related assistance to victims of disasters nationwide and has distributed over $42 million in aid to families affected by natural and man-made disasters across the United States. To apply, contact Ashley Baxter, TCAR CEO at (209) 532-3432 or email ashley@tcrealtors.org for an application. All applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis while funds remain available, according to TCAR.