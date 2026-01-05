Trump: The Pledge Of Allegiance

President Donald Trump recently issued a message regarding the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The Pledge of Allegiance has been a foundation of American life since it was first written in 1892. Its words gave our growing Nation a shared expression of duty—reminding students, civic leaders, and new Americans that they were active participants in the American story. By reciting it aloud, citizens declare their loyalty to our Flag and to the values it embodies: freedom, the rule of law, the dignity of life, and the duty to serve our country and our communities.

Through the trials of war and economic upheaval, the Pledge has been a steady reminder of the commitments every citizen makes. Its words have inspired soldiers defending freedom abroad, motivated Americans to safeguard our constitutional way of life here at home, and strengthened the bonds of patriotism that unite communities all across our land. Every generation recites the Pledge grounded in the recognition that to honor the Flag is to honor the Nation for which it stands.

Today, my Administration is strongly defending the value of American citizenship and respect for the American Flag. Last summer, I signed an Executive Order to preserve the dignity of our Stars and Stripes, including by vigorously enforcing accountability for acts of Flag desecration tied to violence and lawlessness—because those who hate our Flag resent the history, heritage, and heroes it represents even more. We are also authorizing the revocation of visas, residency, and naturalization for foreign nationals who desecrate the banner under which millions of American heroes have fought and died. We will never again allow those who hate our country to openly disrespect our Flag—and we will never waver in defending the sacred heritage that unites the American people beneath its banner.”

