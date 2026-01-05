Monday Power Outage, Traffic Impacts

Calaveras County, CA — There is a single power outage in the Mother Lode this morning.

PG&E reports that 14 customers are without electricity off Highway 4 near the Calaveras and Alpine County line. It started at 6:50 on Sunday evening, and the estimated restoration time is noon today. It is an unplanned outage, and PG&E has been investigating the incident and evaluating the electrical system. It is in the vicinity of Cabbage Patch Log Road.

In Calaveras County, the CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. A vehicle has traveled off the roadway.

In Tuolumne County, there is a boulder reported in the roadway along Highway 108 near Old Wards Ferry Road.