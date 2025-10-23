Alleged Fentanyl Drug Dealers Busted In Tuolumne County

Columbia, CA — Two men were arrested for selling fentanyl, and other drugs, following an investigation and search of a home on North Airport Road in Columbia.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation started in early September. During the operation, 30-year-old Nathan William Buckman was observed selling fentanyl to 65-year-old Lea Lacreshia Pate and 62-year-old Brien Davis Utecht. Following the hand-to-hand transaction, all three suspects were detained. Buckman was arrested for the sale of fentanyl, and the other two were cited and released for possession of fentanyl.

Detectives then searched Buckman’s residence on North Airport Road and found 80 grams of fentanyl, 49 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin, cash, and drug packaging materials. A second person there in connection, 56-year-old Andrew John Aparicio, was also arrested on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, meth, and heroin. Aparicio was allegedly routinely purchasing fentanyl in the Bay Area and transporting it back to the residence in Columbia.

Based on the total weight of the fentanyl, both men qualify for a three-year sentencing enhancement under California Proposition 36.

The sheriff’s office reports that it thanks the community member who provided an anonymous tip about the illegal drug operations and encourages others with information on drug sales to call the TNT Tip Line at 209-533-5884.