Mariposa County Missing Juvenile

Mariposa County, CA – Investigators are seeking the public’s help to find a Mariposa County juvenile who went missing earlier this week and may be heading to another western state.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) asks the public to take a look at the photo in the image box of 15-year-old Eric Brown. He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at his home on Highway 140 in the Cathey’s Valley area.

“It is believed that Eric may be attempting to travel to Utah. Eric has no known connections in Utah,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials released this description of Brown: a white male, 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They noted that it is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home.

Anyone who may have seen Eric or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 966-3615.