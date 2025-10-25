Law Enforcement Activity In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene of a “law enforcement operation” in Tuolumne this morning.

Few details are being released regarding the incident at 5:15 a.m. Sheriff’s officials posted on social media:

“The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a law enforcement operation in the Tuolumne City area. Parts of Gardner Avenue, Carter Street, Madone Street, and Rozier Street have been closed temporarily. Please avoid the areas, as there is an increased law enforcement presence.”

What we know so far is that a man was holed up in a home, but no further information was released. He reportedly came out of the home around 5:45 a.m. and gave himself up without incident. This is a breaking story, and an update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.