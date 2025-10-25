Strong Tuolumne DUI Conviction Rate Secures More Grant Funding  

Sonora, CA – With 325 convictions, the DUI Prosecution Unit of the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office has secured additional state grant funding to continue its work done by just one employee.

Created in October 2024, the $208,238 in state funding expired at the end of last month, with the following statistics for the program’s first year provided by the D.A.’s office:

DUI Cases Reviewed: 396

DUI Cases Filed: 385

DUI Convictions: 325

Wet Reckless Convictions: 44

During the year, the unit’s prosecutor took ten cases to jury trial and one to a court trial.

That success rate comes from just one experienced prosecutor from the District Attorney’s Office that makes up the entire unit. On Friday, October 24, 2025, the District Attorney’s Office announced that its grant application was renewed for the 2025-2026 grant year in the amount of $245,335.00.

“The District Attorney’s Office is excited to continue our specialized focus on improving roadway safety through the next grant year,” according to the D.A. officials. “The District Attorney’s Office would also like to thank the California Highway Patrol, Sonora Police Department, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Each agency has shown a commitment to improving roadway safety through specific increased enforcement and detection of impaired drivers. Our efforts would not be possible without the partnership from each agency.”

This program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.