Warning Of Rental Fraud In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an online scam requiring money to secure a rental property in the county.

The sheriff’s office reports it has received several calls regarding the fraud circulating on local community Facebook pages and Facebook Marketplace. The scam works this way, according to sheriff’s officials: first, the con artists post homes for rent. They then ask interested parties to pay an application fee or security deposit up front.

“These interactions are entirely electronic, with no in-person meetings or phone conversations,” disclosed sheriff’s officials, adding, “Once payment is made, the scammer disappears, leaving victims without a place to rent or a way to recover their money.”

Investigators offered these fraud reminders:

Home rentals in Mariposa County are limited. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Be cautious of anyone who refuses to meet in person or speak over the phone.

Never send money or share financial information until you have personally verified the property and the landlord.

Contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 966-3615 if you believe you have been the victim of this scam.