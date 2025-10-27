Trump: The World Series

President Donald Trump issued a Statement regarding the 2025 World Series.

“Each fall, as the World Series begins, America returns to one of its oldest and most beloved traditions. Baseball is woven into the fabric of the American story. It is a game that requires discipline, precision, and teamwork, and it unites generations through shared moments of triumph and anticipation. The World Series stands as baseball’s crowning moment, where players rise to the occasion and fans across the country share in the excitement beneath the bright lights.

As we prepare to celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, we remember how the great game of baseball has endured through every chapter of our history. Soldiers played it on Civil War fields, workers found hope in it during the Great Depression, and families rallied around it after the September 11 terrorist attacks. In every moment of challenge and hope, baseball has reflected the values that make our Nation great—hard work, tenacity, and the will to win.

This year’s World Series brings together two exceptional teams that earned their place through talent and determination. As the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays compete for the Commissioner’s Trophy, they remind us why baseball brings friends and neighbors together. Melania and I send our best wishes to the players, coaches, and fans for a fun and safe series. May the best team win, and may God bless our national pastime and the United States of America.”

