Proclamations, Food Bank Funding, Presentations, On Calaveras Supervisors Agenda

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on several items at its final meeting of October.

Early in Tuesday’s meeting, there will be proclamations declaring October as both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Later, there will be a vote to approve community organization district allocations, totaling $2,500, to the Resource Connection Food Bank.

In addition, there will be presentations from the Information Technology Department on the recent AT&T Fiber Network Outage, from the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families on the services it provides to the community, and from the Calaveras County Water District regarding the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The regular session portion of the meeting starts at 9 am at the government center in San Andreas.