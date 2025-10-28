Smoke Visible In Tuolumne Later This Week Due To Prescribed Burn

Skip to main content
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne, CA – Smoke will be visible in the skies over Tuolumne due to an adjacent prescribed fire fuels reduction later this week.

The Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Project (VMP) in Tuolumne County, next to the city, will produce smoke in the surrounding areas, according to CAL Fire. They noted, “The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain and improve the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon.”

Ignition of the prescribed burn operation will be on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The objective is to burn two to five acres, with the option of burning on Friday if circumstances stay suitable, according to CAL Fire.

