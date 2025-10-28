Copperopolis Man Arrested After Waving Around Switchblade

Angels Camp, CA – A Copperopolis man is behind bars without bail after waving and threatening a group of people this past weekend in Calaveras County with harm.

A call to the sheriff’s dispatch on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at around 11:10 p.m., reported that a man, who was intoxicated, was attempting to start a fight while holding a switchblade knife at a property in the 10000 block of Pool Station Road near Oak Valley Road north of Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area. Inside a large building, deputies located the suspect, 38-year-old Casey Daniel Purser, holding the knife and ordered him to get on the ground. Instead, sheriff’s officials say Purser began walking toward the deputies.

“Concerned that suspect Purser may still be armed with the knife while failing to comply with their commands, the deputies used a 40 mm kinetic device, striking suspect Purser in a lower extremity,” relayed Lt. Greg Stark, adding, “The impact allowed the deputies to achieve compliance with suspect Purser, who immediately positioned himself face down on the ground, as previously ordered by the deputies. The deputies then safely placed him in handcuffs.”

A search of Purser turned up a switchblade in one of the pockets of his clothing. Lt. Stark also noted that as deputies were taking Purser to a patrol vehicle, he continued to resist by pulling away and refusing to walk. Once in the back seat, he reportedly shouted profanities and refused to cooperate with emergency medical personnel who were attempting to evaluate him.

Deputies also learned from one victim that Purser allegedly tried to force a narcotic pill into their mouth, but they were able to push his hand away. Purser was charged with three felonies, involving the carrying of a concealed knife, assault with a deadly weapon and threats, and two misdemeanors, including resisting arrest. Due to Purser’s aggressive actions, deputies asked a judge for no bail, and it was granted.

Angels Camp, CA – A Copperopolis man is behind bars without bail after waving and threatening a group of people this past weekend in Calaveras County with harm.

A call to sheriff’s dispatch on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at around 11:10 p.m., reported that a man, who was intoxicated, was attempting to start a fight while holding a switchblade knife at a property in the 10000 block of Pool Station Road near Oak Valley Road north of Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area. Inside a large building, deputies located the suspect, 38-year-old Casey Daniel Purser, holding the knife and ordered him to get on the ground. Instead, sheriff’s officials say Purser began walking toward the deputies.

“Concerned that suspect Purser may still be armed with the knife while failing to comply with their commands, the deputies used a 40 mm kinetic device, striking suspect Purser in a lower extremity,” relayed Lt. Greg Stark, adding, “The impact allowed the deputies to achieve compliance with suspect Purser, who immediately positioned himself face down on the ground, as previously ordered by the deputies. The deputies then safely placed him in handcuffs.”

A search of Purser turned up a switchblade in one of the pockets of his clothing. Lt. Stark also noted that as deputies were taking Purser to a patrol vehicle, he continued to resist by pulling away and refusing to walk. Once in the back seat, he reportedly shouted profanities and refused to cooperate with emergency medical personnel who were attempting to evaluate him.

Deputies also learned from one victim that Purser allegedly tried to force a narcotic pill into their mouth, but they were able to push his hand away. Purser was charged with three felonies, involving the carrying of a concealed knife, assault with a deadly weapon and threats, and two misdemeanors, including resisting arrest. Due to Purser’s aggressive actions, deputies requested no bail, and it was granted.