Prescribed Burns To Begin In Forest

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest fire crews will ignite prescribed burns on the Groveland Ranger District at the end of this month, with the operations continuing through late November.

The prescribed fires will be used to reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from the worst impacts of wildfires. The following sites are provided by forest officials for the Groveland Ranger District:

Cherry North Understory Burn, near Wolfin Meadow off FSRD 2N14 and FSRD 2N59 North Merced Understory Burn, near Anderson Valley off FSRD 2S02 and FSRD 2S71.

While fire managers try to move smoke up and away from communities during burns, forest officials advise that areas may still experience some smoke during or immediately after a prescribed burn. Additionally, a burn can be called off if weather conditions change. The forest offered these tips regarding smoke: