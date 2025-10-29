Prescribed Burns To Begin In Forest

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest fire crews will ignite prescribed burns on the Groveland Ranger District at the end of this month, with the operations continuing through late November.
The prescribed fires will be used to reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from the worst impacts of wildfires. The following sites are provided by forest officials for the Groveland Ranger District:
- Cherry North Understory Burn, near Wolfin Meadow off FSRD 2N14 and FSRD 2N59
- North Merced Understory Burn, near Anderson Valley off FSRD 2S02 and FSRD 2S71.
While fire managers try to move smoke up and away from communities during burns, forest officials advise that areas may still experience some smoke during or immediately after a prescribed burn. Additionally, a burn can be called off if weather conditions change. The forest offered these tips regarding smoke:
- During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight and in the early morning hours.
- All residents are encouraged to close doors and windows at night to avoid smoke impacts.
- If available, use a portable air cleaner. Air cleaners work best running with doors and windows closed. You can also create a DIY air cleaner.
- If you have a central air system, use it to filter air. Use high-efficiency filters if possible.
- When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights, and turn air to recirculating.
- If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, pay attention to how you feel, and if symptoms of heart or lung disease worsen, consider contacting your health care professional. · Visit When Smoke is in the Air for more smoke preparedness resources.