Injured Climber Rescued In Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park officials are touting precision high-angle rescue techniques used to help an injured climber last week.

A climber suffered serious injuries after a fall on El Capitan on Monday, October 20, 2025. As can be viewed in the video in the image box, the Yosemite Search and Rescue responded and, using a CHP helicopter, dropped lead Ranger Jesse McGahey high on the wall to rescue the man, according to park officials. Calling it “a specialized toss-across technique that is a precision maneuver that allows rescuers to reach climbers safely against sheer granite and strong winds,” Ranger McGahey was able to provide emergency medical care to the climber and coordinated his safe evacuation from the wall.

“Thanks to the team’s swift response and expertise in high-angle rescue, the injured climber received urgent surgical care and is now recovering well,” stated park officials, who praised the teamwork, skill, and innovation in mountain rescue that saves lives every year.