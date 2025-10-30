SPD Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Officers

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has been receiving reports of people receiving calls from people claiming to be SPD officers and requesting money.

The scammers even spoof phone numbers with the appearance of being connected to the PD.

It is an ongoing phone scam, which has happened in the past, as well.

Several people, locally and out of the state, have reported receiving similar calls. The Sonora Police Department reminds the community that it never requests payment for bail over the phone, does not work with crypto services to recoup lost funds, and does not threaten legal action if people do not submit payment immediately.

The PD reports, “If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with SPD, hang up and verify the call by contacting the Police Department directly at (209) 532-8143 or by visiting the office in person at 100 South Green Street in Sonora.”

There are also countless internet scams targeting communities across the country.

Tips from the Sonora PD are below:

*Be cautious of urgency. Scammers often use fear or pressure to make you act quickly.

*Double-check contact information. Use verified phone numbers or websites, not those provided in unsolicited calls or emails.

*Protect your accounts. Use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and regularly monitor your financial statements.

*Educate family members, especially seniors, who are frequently targeted by scam calls.