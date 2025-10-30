College And Career Fair Connects Calaveras Students To Future Opportunities

San Andreas, CA — Students at Calaveras High School explored future career paths and educational options at the biennial college and career fair held on Wednesday in the gymnasium.

Juniors and Seniors had a chance to speak with representatives from colleges, universities, public agencies, and local businesses.

It was coordinated by Calaveras High School Career Technical Counselor Jessica Tapia, in collaboration with the CTE Strong Workforce Program.

Tapia says, “This event gives students the chance to learn firsthand about the wide range of opportunities available to them. Whether they are planning to attend college, join the workforce, or explore a trade, we want them to leave inspired and informed.”

Some of the more than 40 organizations that participated were Amador College Connect, CAL Fire, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, Calaveras Office of Education, Columbia College, University of the Pacific, and Tradeswomen Inc.

Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Jared Hungerford was on hand to show support, and stated, “In rural communities like ours, it is essential that students have access to the same resources and exposure to opportunities as those in larger districts. Events like this empower students to see what’s possible and to take steps toward meaningful, successful careers.”

In addition, earlier this month, the Mountain Oaks Charter School in Calaveras County hosted a Job Fair with 26 presenters, similarly connecting students with future opportunities.