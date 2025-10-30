Getting A Jump On Home Fire Defense

Angels Camp, CA – This weekend, the Calaveras County Resource Conservation District (RCD) is helping property owners prepare for wildfires with home defense tips.

RCD is hosting the Firewise Calaveras Festival 2025 that includes vendors and exhibits centered around home hardening and fire protection. There will be free demos, defense space tips, and family activities. On hand will be local experts from CalFire, Firewise USA neighborhoods, and local resource agencies; tree and landscaping services; and insurance agencies. They will discuss what is required to create a fire-resilient landscape for homes and communities.

This event is this Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Angels Camp Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gun Club Road, off Highway 49. The event runs from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and it is free to attend.