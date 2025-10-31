TCSO Releases Statement On Jamestown Elementary Investigation

Jamestown, CA — While limited details are available, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement about a recent investigation that concluded at Jamestown Elementary School.

It states, “The investigation stemmed from a complaint made on October 22, 2025, concerning a teacher’s alleged actions in the past. TCSO detectives conducted over 35 interviews as part of their investigative process. Information discovered during their investigation indicated no crimes had occurred.”

It goes on to read, “This investigation underscores two of our Sheriff’s Office’s highest priorities: the safety of our schools and conducting thorough investigations. The investigative process is a vital part of our agency’s commitment to determining the totality of the available circumstances surrounding any incident and to supporting the continued safety of our schools and the trust of our community.”

No additional information was provided about the types of complaints that were investigated.