Sonora Runs Over Bradshaw Christian Pride In High School Football Playoffs

Written by Nick Stuart

The Sonora Wildcats beat the visiting Bradshaw Christian Pride 48-22 to advance to the sectional championships. Sonora lost the coin toss and Bradshaw deferred to start the game on a night with little wind and cool weather.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and, after an efficient series, scored on a quarterback keeper from quarterback Eli Ingalls. The Wildcats’ defense then stopped the Pride on a fourth-down attempt and took over on downs, this time scoring on a run from returned running back Tommy Sutton. These two drives became a trend for Sonora, which scored on its first five possessions. Cash Byington became the third Wildcat to run in a scoring play, bringing the Wildcats up to a 21-0 lead. The Pride was finally able to answer with points of their own as a Wildcats corner fell down in coverage and allowed a deep pass over the top. Brody Speer answered for the Wildcats with a fourth score off a 15-yard run. With less than a minute to play in the first half, the Pride went for it on a fourth and one and managed to score from a goal line formation near midfield thanks to a big effort from Pride tailback, Hatcher. With time running out in the first half, Ingalls pitched the ball to Cash Byington, who ran for 79 yards before he was tackled just short of the goal line. The Wildcats were able to punch in one more score to finish the first half with a 28-14 lead.

The Pride received the ball to start the second half and on their first play threw an interception to Cash Byington, who returned the interception for a touchdown. With the Pride offense struggling to find the first down markers, the Wildcats scored one last time on a run from Brody Speer. The Pride got a touchdown in the waning minutes of the game to bring the final score to 48-22.

The Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game this week was #7 Cash Byington.