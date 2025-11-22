Angels Camp Woman Allegedly Tries To Blow Evidence Away

Jamestown, CA – An Angels Camp woman allegedly tried to escape arrest by blowing away evidence.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently made a traffic stop for a suspended registration in the area of Rawhide Road near Highway 108 in Jamestown. Behind the wheel was 48-year-old Chandra Pounds, and her passenger was 50-year-old Douglas Fraschieri of Sonora. A record check of Fraschieri revealed he had a misdemeanor arrest warrant, allowing for a search of him and the vehicle.

A sheriff’s K9 sniffed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. According to sheriff’s officials, inside, deputies found a small container of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, and metal knuckles. A search of Pounds also turned up a concealed fixed-blade knife in a leg sheath.

While deputies were questioning Pounds about the container of suspected methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials relayed, “She moved toward the container and blew into it in an apparent attempt to dispose of the substance.” Pounds was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of metal knuckles and paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, and expired/suspended registration. Fraschieri was handcuffed for his warrant.