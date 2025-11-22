Mountain Passes To Remain Closed

Sonora, CA – The mountain passes will remain closed this weekend as snow continues to fall in the high country and will throughout the weekend.

Caltrans has extended the temporary closures of Highway 108 Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County, which remain in place “due to ongoing storm conditions.” The Sonora Pass gates are closed eastbound at Kennedy Meadows, and the westbound gates are at the Marine Corps Training Center. The eastbound Ebbetts Pass closure is at Lake Alpine, and the westbound is at the Raymond Meadows closure gate.

Both passes maintained by Caltrans were closed on Wednesday, November 12, at noon, as earlier reported here. The extended shutdown is expected to last into next week, when Caltrans maintenance crews will reassess road conditions to make sure they are safe for visitors to travel. Yosemite National Park, which oversees Highway 120 Tioga Pass/Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road, also temporarily shut down those roadways at 6 p.m. the same day. Currently, they report that the roadways remain closed due to snow. No estimated reopening date has been released.