Dragoon Gulch Fire Fuels Reduction Project To Get Underway

Sonora, CA — A notable hazardous fuels reduction project, overseen by the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council, will commence next week, following a public meeting.

The Dragoon Gulch Fuels Reduction Project will be carried out in partnership with the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council, City of Sonora Fire, and CAL Fire. It is grant-funded, $500,000, via a CAL Fire prevention program.

The project will widen the fuel break around the Dragoon Gulch hiking area and reduce nearby hazardous fuels.

It aims to increase wildfire safety for Sonora Knolls, Gibbs Ranch, and Racetrack Road.

It will take about three months to complete, followed by pile burning in the Spring. The Dragoon Gulch trails will remain mostly open, with temporary closures in some areas as the work takes place.

The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council will present more details during a meeting scheduled for Monday, November 3, at 6 pm, at the 7th Day Adventist Fireside Room, at 40 North Forest Road in Sonora. It is open to the public.

The project is scheduled to start on Wednesday, November 5.