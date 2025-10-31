District One Supervisor Holland On Mother Lode Views

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Mike Holland.

It is the final show in our series featuring all five members speaking about issues facing their specific district and the county as a whole.

Holland’s District covers the greater Sonora area. Some of the topics will include the recent departures of several county department heads, budget cuts, fire funding, the county’s relationship with the city, his opinions about a potential north-south connector project, and changes he is pursuing related to the Environmental Health Department.

Holland joined the board in January after being elected to a four-year term last November.