Trump Administration Ordered To Tap Emergency Funds For SNAP Benefits

Sonora, CA – Two judges order the Trump Administration to tap emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits, but millions could still see their benefits delayed.

Two federal judges ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown. The United States Department of Agriculture planned to halt payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beginning Saturday, November 1, since it could no longer support it due to the closure. The program assists approximately one in every eight Americans and is a critical component of the nation’s social safety net. It costs around $8 billion every month nationally.

The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island allowed the government discretion over whether to finance the program partially or fully for November, with both asking for updates on Monday, November 3, 2025. Delays in payments are expected for many beneficiaries whose cards are typically recharged early in the month. It was unclear how quickly recipients’ debit cards might be refilled, as that procedure typically takes one to two weeks.

In Tuolumne County, there are 4,432 active CalFresh cases, serving 6,598 individuals as of October 2025, according to Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett. She added, “Because CalFresh funding is provided directly by the federal government through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), our local Health and Human Services Agency does not have the authority to intervene in or resolve this funding interruption.”

After the rulings, President Trump asked his administration’s lawyers to seek clarity from the courts on “how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible.” The Trump administration did not immediately say whether it would appeal the rulings.

Governor Newsom applauded the rulings as a “major win for all Americans,” adding, “I’m proud to see courts agree that the Trump Administration has a legal responsibility to support the SNAP program. The USDA needs to release all available funding for this critical program immediately. We’re not going to sit idly by while families go hungry. It’s cruel, it’s immoral, and it’s beneath us as a nation. California will keep fighting to make sure people get the food assistance they need and deserve.”

Hockett gave this advice to those getting food stamps: “We want to remind our community that local food resources are available through the ATCAA Food Bank and the community food pantries it supports. These programs continue to serve individuals and families in need during this difficult time.” She continued, “We understand the concern and uncertainty this situation has created for Tuolumne County residents who depend on CalFresh for food security. Our agency remains committed to supporting our community, connecting residents with available resources, and helping individuals navigate this challenging time.”