Sonora Wildcats Go Undefeated In Regular Season

Written by Nick Staurt

The Sonora Wildcats closed out their undefeated regular season with a 55-14 win over the visiting Ripon Christian Knights. The Wildcats lost the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. They started out strong with a long series of running plays that moved the clock and ended in a quarterback keeper for a score from Eli Ingalls. On defense, Wildcats player Steven Morefoot intercepted a pass that set up great field position for another Ingalls touchdown. The Wildcats’ defense stood strong and forced a punt that allowed Steven Morfoot to score on the next series, giving the Wildcats a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The second quarter opened with a scoring run from Cash Byington, followed by a turnover on downs and another keeper from Ingalls to give the Wildcats a commanding 34-0 lead. Steven Olley broke through for the next score, and the Wildcats were up 41-0. As the Wildcats began to make substitutions, the Knights put up their first points of the game. In the final possession of the first half, and with only 56 seconds remaining, the Wildcats managed to drive down the field and score again with a catch from Steven Morfoot in the corner of the end zone. This closed out the first half with the Wildcats leading 48-7.

In the second half, officials agreed to a running clock. The Knights scored with an impressive one-handed catch from Brunell in the end zone. Both offenses played a conservative, run-heavy offense that saw time rapidly decrease. At the start of the fourth quarter, Steven Olley scored the final points of the game and ended it 55-14.

The Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game was #51 Wyatt Ling.

This game concluded regular-season play for the Wildcats; they will likely have a bye game next week as they enter the sectional playoffs. Stay tuned to KVML and mymotherlode.com for scores and announcements.