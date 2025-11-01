911 Caller Reporting Domestic Abuse Arrested For Attempted Murder

Sonora, CA – A Sonora Police Department (SPD) investigation of an alleged domestic battery incident ended with the 911 caller being put in handcuffs for attempted murder, and her bail was set at half a million dollars.

Officers responded to the area of Oregon Street off South Washington Street on Wednesday (10/29/2025) around 3:45 a.m., after a woman, 66-year-old Teri A. Blaumer, called police dispatch and then hung up after claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. Police determined after interviewing Blaumer and a 72-year-old dependent adult in the home that she was the aggressor and had committed battery. The victim also alleged that she threw a pillow over his face, attempting to suffocate him, and made death threats. The victim stated that while attempting to escape from her, she punched him in the face, but he managed to get away and, fortunately, was not seriously injured, according to authorities.

Blaumer was arrested for felony attempted murder, domestic violence, threats, and elder abuse.