Calaveras Supervisors To Recognize Retiring Auditor-Controller, Among Proclamations

San Andreas, CA — Typically, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors does not meet on the first Tuesday of the month, but since Veterans Day is next Tuesday (November 11), the board will meet this Tuesday instead.

The Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a proclamation recognizing the upcoming Veterans Day, and there will also be a semi-annual report from the County Veterans Services Office.

In addition, there will be a proclamation recognizing Auditor-Controller Kathy Gomes for her service to the county and congratulating her on her retirement.

There will also be a proclamation declaring November as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.

Later in the meeting, there will be votes to approve several proposals related to properties utilizing the Williamson Act, and to approve a board member and alternate to serve on the California State Association of Counties (CSAC).

The regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting starts Tuesday, at 9am, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room inside the Government Center in San Andreas.