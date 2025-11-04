Supervisors To Review Hospital Remodel And Other Topics At Tuesday Meeting

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, November 4th at 9 a.m. to review plans to remodel part of the former Tuolumne General Hospital in Sonora for expanded Department of Social Services operations and to take up several other issues.

The proposed project would convert about 1,100 square feet of the former hospital’s first-floor kitchen into office and client service space for the agency’s Child Welfare Services program. The remodel would expand the existing Child and Family Visitation Center, which has operated on the hospital campus since 2017. Work would include new offices, family visitation rooms, upgraded utilities, new windows, flooring, lighting, and security systems. County staff are recommending that the board approve the project’s plans and specifications and authorize releasing an invitation for construction bids. Funding would come from the Department of Social Services’ Realignment and Opioid Litigation settlement funds already included in the county’s 2025–26 capital projects budget. The project supports county goals to renovate and reuse existing facilities rather than lease new space.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, supervisors will consider extending a local health emergency declared after the September Lightning Complex Fire, which caused major damage in the Chinese Camp area. County health officials say hazardous waste and possible contamination of residential water supplies still pose public health risks that justify keeping the emergency declaration in place.

The board will also take up a resolution to declare Oct. 14 as Free Speech and Public Service Remembrance Day. The proposal aims to honor individuals who lost their lives due to politically motivated violence and reaffirm Tuolumne County’s commitment to open dialogue and civic engagement.

In addition, supervisors will consider a 12.45% rollback of Consumer Protection fees for Environmental Health services, returning many to near-2023 levels after business owners voiced concern about steep fee increases earlier this year. The rollback would reduce county revenue by about $72,000, but is intended to make the schedule fairer and more sustainable.