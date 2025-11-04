Tuolumne County Ranch Marks 100th Conservation Milestone For Rangeland Trust

Sonora, CA– A Tuolumne County ranch that’s been in the same family since the 1800s has become the 100th property conserved by the California Rangeland Trust, marking a milestone for the nonprofit’s decades-long effort to protect working lands across the state.

The Murphy Ranch, owned by the Mackey family and located just outside Sonora, joins 99 other ranches now preserved through voluntary conservation easements with the Rangeland Trust. The new agreement ensures the 430-acre ranch will remain undeveloped and continue supporting agriculture and wildlife habitat in perpetuity. The Rangeland Trust’s partnership with the Mackeys pushes its statewide conservation total to more than 420,000 acres since its founding in 1998. CEO Michael Delbar said the milestone highlights ranchers’ central role in protecting open space and natural resources amid growing development pressures.

“Each conservation easement tells a story of stewardship and resilience,” Delbar said. “This milestone reflects the trust and shared purpose that make lasting conservation possible.”

Founded under the Homestead Act of 1862, Murphy Ranch has remained part of California’s working landscape through generations of the same family. As development spread through Tuolumne County, owner Robert Mackey said he and his relatives wanted to ensure their land wouldn’t be divided into smaller parcels. The conservation easement also connects with the neighboring Sardella Ranch, creating nearly 950 contiguous acres of protected rangeland southeast of Jamestown. The agreement was completed through a bargain sale, with the Mackeys donating part of the land’s value. Funding came from the California Department of Conservation and the Strategic Growth Council’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program, which directs Cap-and-Trade funds toward projects that reduce emissions and preserve farmland.

“Rangelands like Murphy Ranch are crucial for California’s open spaces, wildlife corridors, and food security,” said DOC Director Jennifer Lucchesi. “We’re proud to be part of this important milestone.”

The Murphy Ranch includes oak woodlands, foothill pine forests, and habitat for native species such as the foothill yellow-legged frog.