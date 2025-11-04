Mountain Passes Closing Ahead Of Mid-Week High Elevation Snow

Sonora, CA — Caltrans announces that both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at noon today (Tuesday).

The eastbound closure of Highway 108 will be set up at Kennedy Meadows, and the Highway 4 closure will be at Lake Alpine. Snow is anticipated to arrive in the high country early Wednesday morning, and rain is anticipated in the foothills.

Caltrans reports that both passes will remain closed through at least Thursday, when maintenance crews will reassess road conditions and see if they are safe for the traveling public.

The National Weather Service indicates that snow levels are anticipated to start at around 8,000 feet and lower to 7,000-7,500 feet by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Yosemite National Park has not indicated whether Highway 120 Tioga Pass will close.

The heaviest precipitation is anticipated to be to the north.