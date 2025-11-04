Root Picked To Be New Tuolumne County Administrator

Sonora, CA — Roger Root will soon remove “Interim” from his job title.

During a recent closed session meeting, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to offer Root the position of County Administrative Officer.

Board Chair Jaron Brandon made the announcement at the start of today’s regular session, 9 am, Board of Supervisors meeting.

Brandon stated, “It was moved by Supervisor Griefer, and seconded by Supervisor Holland, and carried by unanimous vote to approve the appointment of Roger Root as the county administrative officer for Tuolumne County, conditioned on the parties agreeing to a mutually agreeable employment contract that will be presented to the board for approval in open session at a regular, future, meeting.”

Brandon added that the county’s Human Resources Director and Acting County Counsel will negotiate the terms, and then return it to the board for approval.

Root became the Assistant County Administrator in September of 2023. He previously led the county’s IT Department.

Following the resignation of CAO Tracie Riggs this past January, Root initially stepped into the Acting CAO role, and later the Interim CAO. The county had contracted with an outside firm to help pick the best candidate as the permanent CAO, and Root emerged as the final choice.