Two Injured In Plane Crash Monday In Calaveras

Pilot and passenger injured in plane crash at the Calaveras County Airport in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County—CCSO photo

San Andreas, CA – Yesterday afternoon at the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas, an aircraft went off the runway, injuring a pilot and a passenger.

First responders rushed to the scene on Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports that a single-engine airplane had veered off the side of the runway into a field, resulting in injury to the pilot. Once at the airport, deputies discovered the aircraft on its roof, and medical personnel attended to the unidentified pilot and solo occupant, both suffering moderate injuries.

Further investigation determined the plane was attempting to take off when it ran off the side of the runway. Sheriff’s officials relayed, “As it [the plane] left the runway, it struck large rocks, which may have contributed to the aircraft flipping and landing on its top.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and is running the investigation. The sheriff’s office advised that no further information is available at this time.