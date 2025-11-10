Trump: November Is National Native American Heritage Month

President Donald Trump issued a message recognizing the month of November as National Native American Heritage Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This National Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate Native Americans’ enduring contributions to our Nation’s greatness.

From the earliest days of our Republic, our founding principles have endured and guided us. Liberty, equality, and the rule of law—these ideals have guided our country for two and a half centuries, and will continue to light our way for generations to come. But America is more than these abstract ideas—it is a nation. America is a country with borders, laws, and institutions. We are a people—with a common language, history, and culture—and we share a bright future. As we prepare to celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, we honor the generations of Native Americans whose service have strengthened our country.

As President, I remain committed to advancing the prosperity and well-being of all Native Americans. Shortly after retaking office, I delivered on a promise to advance full federal recognition of the great Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina—a recognition that was long overdue. We are also expanding educational freedom and opportunity by allowing students eligible to attend Bureau of Indian Education Schools to use their federal funding for the education option that best meets their needs, including private, faith-based, or public charter schools.

Native Americans have played an instrumental role in helping make the United States the greatest Nation in the world. Their rich culture, traditions, and achievements continue to enrich our society and strengthen the promise of America.”

