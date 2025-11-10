Gianelli Fire Being Fought In Stanislaus National Forest

Pinecrest, CA — The US Forest Service is using a “confine and contain” strategy, using minimum impact suppression tactics, to fight a vegetation fire located in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The US Forest Service reports the Gianelli Fire was located in an isolated area near the Gianelli Trailhead, east of Pinecrest, off Forest Road 4N47. The Forest Service stated that it was lightning-caused and, as of this morning, is about 93 acres in size. It is not threatening any structures.

“Resources will utilize nearby road systems and natural barriers to create a containment line around the fire area,” said Summit District Fire Management Officer, Shaun Craig. “Once roads have been properly prepared, tactical firing will commence to halt fire spread. Evaluation of the current conditions and seasonality indicate the potential for large fire growth or extreme fire behavior is minimal.”