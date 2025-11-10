Caltrans Planning To Work On Highways 120 And 4 This Week

Sonora, CA — There will be 5-10 minute traffic delays at a few locations in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties this week.

In Tuolumne County, Caltrans reports that the right shoulder of Highway 120 in Groveland, between Deer Flat Road and Big Oak Road, will be closed for utility work. Crews will be on site, weather permitting, this Thursday and Friday, from 7 am until 3:30 pm.

In Calaveras County, outside of Angels Camp, there will be daytime construction on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road, today until 5 pm, and then again on Thursday and Friday, between 7 am – 5 pm. There is also ongoing pavement work in that area, continuing through Friday, November 21, from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way.

On Highway 4 between the Vallecito Bypass Road and Parrotts Ferry Road, there will be overnight one-way traffic control from this Thursday at 9 pm until Friday at 6 am.

Allow extra time when traveling in those areas.