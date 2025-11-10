CAL FIRE Plans Live Fire Training Near Rancho Calaveras

San Andreas, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will conduct live fire training and hazardous fuel reduction burns Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 11–12, near Silver Rapids Road, Hogan Dam Road, and New Hogan Parkway in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County.

The New Hogan/Central Hill Vegetation Management Project covers about 220 acres. CAL FIRE officials plan to burn roughly 30 acres divided into five separate units, with ignition scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The operation is expected to last six to eight hours. Residents and travelers in the area may see smoke or flames during the burn periods. Crews will remain on scene to monitor the area until it is fully extinguished.

