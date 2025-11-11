Visioning Events For Gold Rush Shared Use Path Project

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Transportation Council will launch a series of free community events this week to gather input on the design of the Gold Rush Shared-Use Path, a new trail planned to connect Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia.

The “Gold Rush Path Visioning Days” will run from Thursday, Nov. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 15, and will include walking tours, workshops, pop-ups, and storytelling events. The sessions are open to all ages and abilities and aim to give residents a direct role in shaping the project’s final design and route. The planned Class I trail would run from Chicken Ranch Rancheria along Highway 108 and State Route 49 to Columbia State Historic Park, with the goals of creating a safe and scenic corridor for walking, biking, and rolling. Officials say the project is intended to boost access to schools, parks, health centers, and local businesses while celebrating the region’s natural and cultural heritage. Event locations include walking tours on Thursday and Friday, evening workshops at the Armory and Opera Hall, and an open house on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Columbia State Historic Park.

A full schedule and additional details are available here.