There’s A Storm A ‘Comin

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 10 PM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday.

Southerly winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to fifty mph.

Such gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Take time now to secure outdoor objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park above the Valley floor and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada.

Both the Advisory and the Warning will be in effect from 1 AM Thursday until 4 AM Friday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 6,000 feet.

The snow levels will initially begin above 8,000 feet, from Wednesday evening through midday Thursday. That will lower to around 5,500 to 6,500 feet, from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The total snow accumulation above the 6,500 foot elevation, will range from three inches to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds gusts may range from forty to fifty mph. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Persons should delay all travel above 6,000 feet if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.