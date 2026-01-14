2025 Saw More Local Home Sales, Some Price Declines

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors has released stats highlighting real estate market trends throughout 2025.

818 homes were sold last year, which was a 5% increase over 2024. The average sale price was $434,914 (a decline of 2%). The median price, often seen as a better indicator, was $385,000 (down 4%).

The highest home sale price was $1.77 million, and the lowest was $50,000. The average days on the market decreased by 16%, to 79 days.

Looking at affordability trends, 76% were under $500,000, and 23% were below $300,000.

As of yesterday (January 13), there are 311 active home listings. The median list price is $402,000, and the average price is $507,550.

There is currently an estimated inventory to last 4.56 months, based on an average of 68 sales per month.