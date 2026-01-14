Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

2025 Saw More Local Home Sales, Some Price Declines

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Home sales sign

Home sales sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors has released stats highlighting real estate market trends throughout 2025.

818 homes were sold last year, which was a 5% increase over 2024. The average sale price was $434,914 (a decline of 2%). The median price, often seen as a better indicator, was $385,000 (down 4%).

The highest home sale price was $1.77 million, and the lowest was $50,000. The average days on the market decreased by 16%, to 79 days.

Looking at affordability trends, 76% were under $500,000, and 23% were below $300,000.

As of yesterday (January 13), there are 311 active home listings. The median list price is $402,000, and the average price is $507,550.

There is currently an estimated inventory to last 4.56 months, based on an average of 68 sales per month.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.