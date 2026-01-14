PG&E Official Recaps Widespread Tuolumne County Outage

Sonora, CA — Nathan Alonzo, a local government representative for PG&E, addressed the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting about last Friday’s countywide power outage.

Alonzo confirmed that it was related to an issue with a third-party-owned piece of infrastructure at the plant. Addressing rampant rumors on social media, he added that there was no fire or any other type of combustible event.

He added, “When the initial outage happened, we had about 33,988 customers, countywide, out. Within an hour-and-a-half, we were able to get 25,000 of those back online. With crews deployed to various places throughout the county, we were able to get everybody else online, with the exception of a couple of hundred over there at the site near Jamestown that necessitated some transformer repairs and circuit breaker repairs.”

The incident was wrapped up before midnight, with everyone fully restored, and operations back to normal.

Alonzo thanked the sheriff’s office, fire departments, and other local officials for their help this past Friday evening.

The presentation was delivered during the public comment portion of the meeting, a time to speak about items not on that day’s agenda. It was clarified by board chair Steve Griefer, at the session, that if board members have questions for PG&E about the incident, the item will have to be placed on the agenda for a future meeting.