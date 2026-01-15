Multi-Agency Help For TCU September Lightning Complex Victims

Chinese Camp, CA – A Multi-Agency Resources Center (MARC) event to assist in reconstructing Chinese Camp will be conducted next week for families who lost their homes in the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire.

The M.A.R.C. is a collaboration between the American Red Cross, the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, and the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services.

“We are coordinating with local organizations to provide information on options, funding, and rebuilding services during a planned assistance day,” noted organizers. “The event is designed as a one-stop opportunity for impacted residents to connect with multiple agencies in a single location.”

The event is being held on Monday, January 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in the Brahma Room.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department (CCD) is also expediting permits to assist fire-affected families in rebuilding as rapidly as possible. Chinese Camp residents will have easy access to information about recovery alternatives, financial help, rebuilding services, and community support resources. Local non-profits, service providers, and public agencies will participate, providing assistance, referrals, and next steps to people and families in recovery.

“This is about meeting people where they are and helping them move forward,” stated organizers. “Recovery is complex, and this event brings trusted partners together to make the process clearer and more accessible.”

The event is free to Chinese Camp residents and sponsored by Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.