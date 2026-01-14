Prescribed Burn In Stanislaus National Forest Starting Next Week

Tuolumne County, CA – Smoke will be visible next week in the Cedar Ridge area of the Stanislaus National Forest for a prescribed burn of nearly 700 acres.

Broadcast burning operations are slated to begin on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and continue through the end of February in the Sugarpine Ranger District. According to forest fire officials, due to the proximity to homes, this area is considered one of the more complex burning operations, classified as a Type 1 burn operation, the Forest Service’s highest complexity rating. They noted that with the rating, Sugarpine District Fire Management Officer Shaun Craig will serve as the burn boss.

“We’re looking to continue the work already done on the fuel breaks in this area behind Cedar Ridge and below the Mount Elizabeth lookout as part of our continued forest health and fuels reduction work,” said Burn Boss Trainee Steve Shultz.

Forest firefighters will target 675 acres for the burning, which may cause smoke during or immediately after a prescribed burn in nearby communities. Forest fire officials provided information on what this means for those areas:

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight and in the early morning hours. To learn more about wildfire smoke, please visit the Stanislaus National Forest’s Smoke Ready Page.

All residents are encouraged to close doors and windows at night to avoid smoke impacts.

If available, use a portable air cleaner. Air cleaners work best when running with doors and windows closed. You can also create a DIY air cleaner.

If you have a central air system, use it to filter air. Use high-efficiency filters if possible.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights, and turn the air to recirculating.

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, pay attention to how you feel, and if symptoms of heart or lung disease worsen, consider contacting your health care professional. · Visit When Smoke is in the Air for more smoke preparedness resources.

The public is asked not to report the burn as a wildland fire during operations.