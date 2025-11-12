Changes Beginning This Weekend On HWY 49 In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA – This weekend, Caltrans crews aim to complete the restoration work on Highway 49 in Angels Camp and resume normal traffic operations until construction resumes in spring 2026.

City officials report that on Sunday, November 16, 2025, Caltrans crews will begin “removing the orange delineators, restoring turn lanes, normalizing traffic signal timing, and restriping lanes to their original configuration” along Highway 49 between Murphys Grade Road and Mark Twain Road, including the Stanislaus Avenue intersection. Caltrans notes that normal traffic patterns will remain in place through the winter months.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation throughout this project,” said Steve Williams, Interim Angels Camp City Administrator. “Restoring normal traffic operations for the winter will improve safety and mobility for residents, visitors, and businesses.”

The work is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. However, city officials state that if the work is not finished in that window, Caltrans crews will continue overnight work on Monday, November 17, 2025, until all restoration activities are complete. Caltrans has provided the following details about traffic controls during work hours:

• One-way traffic control will be enforced during active work periods.

• A pilot truck will escort vehicles through the construction zone.

• CHP will be on site to assist Caltrans and ensure public safety.

Regarding pedestrian access during and after restoration in the cone zone:

Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalks on the east side (high school side) of SR-49. Caltrans advised that there will be no pedestrian walkways on the west side of Highway 49 after 6 pm on Sunday, November 16, 2025. All crosswalks in the work area will be restriped and available for use. However, pedestrians are encouraged to use the east side of the road with sidewalks as a through path in the work zone.

Caltrans offers these details on what residents and motorists should expect:

• Nighttime delays and periodic stops.

• Lane reductions during active work.

• Restoration of turn lanes and traffic signal timing once work is complete.

• Fresh pavement striping—caution advised until markings fully cure.

City officials also noted, “In spring 2026, when Caltrans resumes construction for installing drainage inlets, traffic will return to the current construction pattern until construction is complete.” For questions specific to this project, contact Interim City Administrator Steve Williams at stevewilliams@angelscamp.gov.