Northern Lights Were On Display Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Those who were outside on Tuesday evening had a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis.

The National Weather Service reports that the vibrant colors are caused by an interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and particles from the sun’s plasma.

On Tuesday evening, the Northern Lights were visible across the Mother Lode skies, and sightings were reported in other states, as far away as Florida.

The photo was taken in Sonora by Seth York at 8:49 pm.

Peak months for the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights are mid-August through April, with various factors needing to line up, including darkness, solar activity, and clear skies, according to NOAA.