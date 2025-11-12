Update: Fire In San Andreas

Update at 12:52 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Amorosa Fire, burning in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 6300 block of Old Gulch Road, between the intersection of Big Foot and Rocky roads and the Freccero Road intersection. Within minutes of arriving on scene, firefighters found a 100′ x 100′ vegetation fire with minimal fire spread and quickly extinguished it. Kilgore shared that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 12:41 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Air and ground are battling a vegetation fire, named the Amorosa Fire, burning in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 6300 block of Old Gulch Road, between the intersection of Big Foot and Rocky roads and the Freccero Road intersection. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.